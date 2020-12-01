Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 5,176 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,740 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,176 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,157,293 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,024,996,000 after buying an additional 860,278 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,713 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 34,413 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 224,752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,397,000 after acquiring an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $50.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $229.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.52 and a 200-day moving average of $43.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $52.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

