Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 5,576 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,576 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,554,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,336,000 after acquiring an additional 397,660 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 193.6% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 595,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,135,000 after acquiring an additional 392,557 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.7% during the second quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 641,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,838,000 after acquiring an additional 272,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 678,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,045,000 after buying an additional 162,899 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $169.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $100.90 and a 52 week high of $170.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.25.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

