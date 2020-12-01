Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 5,582 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 144,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,582 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,276.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 910,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,770,000 after acquiring an additional 896,241 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $31,135,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $22,835,000. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,797,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,554,000 after acquiring an additional 410,291 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $20,331,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $57.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.02. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $58.71.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.