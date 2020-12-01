Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 6,511 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 9.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,511 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,489,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $986,163,000 after acquiring an additional 884,463 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 72,116.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,233,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $803,605,000 after buying an additional 10,218,923 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,828,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,987,000 after buying an additional 774,240 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 568.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,507,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,649,000 after buying an additional 5,533,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,282,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,806,000 after buying an additional 474,412 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $84.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.89 and a 200-day moving average of $80.22.

About Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

