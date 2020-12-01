Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Trims Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 122,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,954 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,744,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,270,000 after acquiring an additional 199,137 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 12,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB opened at $116.79 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.03 and a fifty-two week high of $118.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.71.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

