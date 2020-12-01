Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Trims Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,138 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $8,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $144.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.74. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $146.53.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

