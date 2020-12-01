Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 1,292 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,883 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1,525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total transaction of $93,790,692.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,281,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,789 shares of company stock worth $121,329,268 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $490.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.25 and a 52-week high of $575.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $497.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $483.53. The company has a market capitalization of $216.79 billion, a PE ratio of 79.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NFLX. Bank of America increased their price target on Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $628.00 target price (up previously from $615.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $528.74.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.