Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 1,513 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 121,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,611,000 after acquiring an additional 9,061 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL opened at $112.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.32. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

