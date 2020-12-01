Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 345 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,520 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,760 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $336.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $367.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $333.83 and its 200 day moving average is $311.46.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.64.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

