Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 943 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.06.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $62.40 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -567.22, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.37 and a 200-day moving average of $79.94.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,640.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $823,244.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,135.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

