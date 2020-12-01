Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Derby & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% in the third quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 12,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Langenberg & Company downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.95.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,556,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,561,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,154 shares of company stock worth $5,631,946. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $173.59 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $178.32. The stock has a market cap of $94.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.34.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

