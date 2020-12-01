Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,373,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth $150,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSKR opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.41. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.94 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.91%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FSKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Truist began coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. National Securities began coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

