Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,529 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 466.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of EFG opened at $96.15 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.