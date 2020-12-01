Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 13,340 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,340 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESGU. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000.

ESGU stock opened at $83.16 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $49.12 and a twelve month high of $83.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.82.

