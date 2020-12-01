Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 17,079 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 87.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,079 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BIV stock opened at $93.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $83.21 and a one year high of $94.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.14 and its 200 day moving average is $93.17.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.