Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 17,242 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,242 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $5,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 585.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 320.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 51.9% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period.

SCHR stock opened at $58.30 on Tuesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $59.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.58.

