Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 2,979 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIOO. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 8,076.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $156.82 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $86.18 and a one year high of $162.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.24 and a 200-day moving average of $132.63.

