Cetera Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,715 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $58,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $84.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $55.58 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.22.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

