Cetera Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $4,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

IYW stock opened at $325.15 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $175.25 and a twelve month high of $331.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.88.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.