Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 25,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 5,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB stock opened at $116.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.71. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.03 and a 52 week high of $118.15.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.