Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 604.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,373 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 38.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at $86,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at $222,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $275.87 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $168.40 and a 52 week high of $284.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.55.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.