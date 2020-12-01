Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 579,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 270,525 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in United States Steel in the second quarter worth about $44,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in United States Steel in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel in the second quarter worth about $75,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United States Steel alerts:

X has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cfra raised United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on United States Steel from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.64.

NYSE X opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.39.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.