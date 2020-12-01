Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,542 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,892 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after buying an additional 1,108,810 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 35.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 826,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $42,810,000 after buying an additional 216,737 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $3,590,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Intel by 34.8% in the second quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 92,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 24,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $48.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.07. The firm has a market cap of $198.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360 in the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

