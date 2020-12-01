Cetera Advisors LLC Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 11,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 37,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $86.73 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $98.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.92.

