Cetera Advisors LLC Has $3.02 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 2.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSJP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 301.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 158,976 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 19,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 20,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSJP opened at $24.17 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $24.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.47.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.