Cetera Advisors LLC Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,856 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USB stock opened at $43.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.86. The stock has a market cap of $65.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.83.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

