Cetera Advisors LLC Has $3.20 Million Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 67.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 24,747 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,917,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,205,076,000 after purchasing an additional 310,661 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,310,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $834,417,000 after purchasing an additional 437,363 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,779,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $440,770,000 after purchasing an additional 325,862 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 10.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,204,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $408,240,000 after purchasing an additional 693,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 129.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,974,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937,002 shares in the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BX. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.88.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $59.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.72 and a 200-day moving average of $54.69. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.65 and a beta of 1.29.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.51%.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

