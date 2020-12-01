Cetera Advisors LLC Has $3.21 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,452 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Truist restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.63.

Shares of LOW opened at $155.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $180.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.99.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

