Cetera Advisors LLC Has $3.41 Million Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 67.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,436 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Shares of FPE stock opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.57 and its 200-day moving average is $19.06. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.