Cetera Advisors LLC Has $3.47 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,399 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 173.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 108.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.43.

CVS Health stock opened at $67.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.22 and its 200-day moving average is $62.98. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

