Cetera Advisors LLC Has $3.58 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 50.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,762 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Target by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,602,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,349,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,534 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Target by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,998,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $832,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,398 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Target by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,558,482 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $543,007,000 after acquiring an additional 114,717 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Target by 203.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,622,270 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $434,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,400 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Target by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,986,521 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $470,138,000 after acquiring an additional 68,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 5,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total transaction of $863,090.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 2,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $357,214.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,522 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,518. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $179.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.02 and a 200-day moving average of $140.61. The company has a market cap of $89.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Target Co. has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $181.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.77.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

