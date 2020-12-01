Cetera Advisors LLC Has $3.77 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,163 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 61,862 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,639,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $579,445,000 after acquiring an additional 90,761 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,990 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,997,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. North Fourth Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $7,463,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 79,635 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MCD opened at $217.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $162.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.60 and a 200-day moving average of $205.15. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

