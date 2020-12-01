Cetera Advisors LLC Has $3.90 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,037 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 17.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 215,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,161,407 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $124,528,000 after acquiring an additional 22,374 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $4,865,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 39.9% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 397,502 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,657,000 after acquiring an additional 113,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in Cisco Systems by 4.6% during the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 91,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $896,167.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,138,276.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 3,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $162,743.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 319,994 shares of company stock worth $13,215,729 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $43.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.85.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.54.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.