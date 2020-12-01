Cetera Advisors LLC Has $4.01 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,203 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $1,663,000. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.2% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 13,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in International Business Machines by 50.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,675,000 after acquiring an additional 32,328 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in International Business Machines by 3.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 210,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 33,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

NYSE:IBM opened at $123.52 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $158.75. The firm has a market cap of $110.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 50.90%.

In other news, Director Alex Gorsky acquired 4,232 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew N. Liveris acquired 2,655 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.92 per share, for a total transaction of $299,802.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

