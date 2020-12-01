Cetera Advisors LLC Has $4.20 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 43.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,591 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 2.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,832,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,321,000 after buying an additional 822,854 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 11.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,524,000 after buying an additional 1,420,920 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,328,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,544,000 after buying an additional 141,293 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,756,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,785,000 after buying an additional 133,195 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 7.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,342,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,731,000 after buying an additional 533,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO opened at $59.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.34 and its 200-day moving average is $55.74. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,959,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $343,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $709,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,721 shares of company stock worth $1,026,040 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Southern in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

