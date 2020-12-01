Cetera Advisors LLC Has $4.49 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,250,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337,164 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,160,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,856 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,400,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,576,000 after purchasing an additional 871,472 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 19,884.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 589,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,276,000 after purchasing an additional 586,779 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,607,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,353,000 after purchasing an additional 535,573 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $199.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.06. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $110.05 and a 12-month high of $200.89.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

