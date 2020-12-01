Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 31.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,980 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 149 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $478.47 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The company has a market cap of $229.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $477.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Adobe from $430.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $504.86.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.12, for a total value of $234,643.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,163.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.02, for a total transaction of $295,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,339,893.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,281 shares of company stock valued at $5,353,567. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

