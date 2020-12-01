Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 71.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,675 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,225,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Altria Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 187,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MO. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

MO opened at $39.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

