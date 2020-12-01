Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 1.10% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $13,186,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 176,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,543,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,117,000.

DEF opened at $58.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.33. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $59.51.

About Invesco Defensive Equity ETF

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

