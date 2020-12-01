Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,053,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,146,000 after purchasing an additional 452,315 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 357,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,507,000 after acquiring an additional 45,929 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 100,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,069,000 after acquiring an additional 21,467 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 43,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter.

MBB stock opened at $110.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.55. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $104.79 and a 52 week high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

