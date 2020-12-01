Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 146,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,984 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Pfizer by 65.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,272,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798,233 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 74.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,066,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,875,000 after buying an additional 4,736,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,534,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,980,372,000 after buying an additional 3,464,207 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8,940.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,426,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,045,000 after buying an additional 3,388,557 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 528.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 3,814,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,991,000 after buying an additional 3,207,172 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

NYSE PFE opened at $38.31 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $41.99. The stock has a market cap of $212.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

