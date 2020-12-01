Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,048 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,119,490 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $98,048,000 after acquiring an additional 721,524 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 24,273 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,515 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,317,765 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $60,960,000 after acquiring an additional 400,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,619 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

CMCSA stock opened at $50.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $229.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

