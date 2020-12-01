Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in PayPal by 628.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on PayPal from $194.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on PayPal from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.56.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total value of $4,595,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,322,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $16,731,339 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $214.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.13. The company has a market cap of $250.88 billion, a PE ratio of 98.22, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $216.07.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

