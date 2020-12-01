Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 14.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,040 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Shopify by 21.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,248,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,188,075,000 after acquiring an additional 942,540 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,300,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,132,592,000 after buying an additional 341,548 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Shopify by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 387,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,099,000 after buying an additional 244,534 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,983,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 12,090.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 166,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,173,000 after buying an additional 165,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,090.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,000.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $951.83. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.30 and a 12-month high of $1,146.91. The company has a market cap of $132.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,787.48, a PEG ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Shopify’s revenue was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,045.82.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

