Cetera Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,529,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,181,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $697,450,000 after buying an additional 356,163 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 853,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,102,000 after buying an additional 352,270 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2,385.7% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,325,000 after buying an additional 109,144 shares during the period. Finally, Chartist Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,886,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $296.62 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $182.10 and a fifty-two week high of $301.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.29.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

