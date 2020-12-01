Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 22,624 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,624 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $4,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,287,000 after purchasing an additional 184,680 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 642.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 29.2% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1,171.5% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,386,000.

Shares of GTO opened at $58.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.06 and its 200-day moving average is $57.59. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57.

