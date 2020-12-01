Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 4,053 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,047,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,349,000 after acquiring an additional 563,375 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,531,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,490,000 after acquiring an additional 313,275 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 428,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,230,000 after acquiring an additional 222,502 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5,638.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 223,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,181,000 after acquiring an additional 219,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 188,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,383,000 after acquiring an additional 113,716 shares in the last quarter.

IVE opened at $124.64 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.70 and a 12 month high of $132.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.60.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

