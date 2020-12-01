Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 6,067 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 120.6% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 51,060,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,640,000 after purchasing an additional 27,914,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,524,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,775,000 after buying an additional 9,740,900 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,023,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,703,000 after buying an additional 9,616,143 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 70,131,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,385,000 after buying an additional 3,066,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,498,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,583 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $45.09 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $46.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.70.

