Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 297,458 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,753 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 689.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 69.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

AAL opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.76. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $30.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.71.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($5.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.62) by $0.08. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue was down 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -20.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.24.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

