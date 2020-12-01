Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 100,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Optas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $80.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $203.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.